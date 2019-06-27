Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Promoted ahead of start
Young had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno ahead of his scheduled start against the Giants on Thursday.
As expected, Young will join the big-league rotation in place of the injured Luke Weaver (forearm). Prior to earning a promotion, the 25-year-old Young compiled a 5.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 32.2 innings (eight starts) with Reno. Assuming the southpaw holds his own in his big-league debut, he should be given an opportunity to stick in the rotation until Weaver returns. Steven Souza (knee) was transferred to the 60-day IL to free up a 40-man spot for Young while Stefan Crichton was optioned to the minors to clear a spot on Arizona's active roster.
