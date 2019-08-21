Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Quality start against Rockies
Young (5-3) picked up the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, giving up three earned runs on seven hits over six innings, striking out four and walking one as the Diamondbacks prevailed 8-7.
The 25-year-old had given up nine earned runs over 8.1 innings in his previous two outings, but he bounced back with his fourth quality start of the season en route to his fifth win in this contest. Young has performed respectably in his 49 big-league innings this season, posting a 4.04 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 37:16 K:BB. He's scheduled to take the mound next on the road against the Giants on Monday.
