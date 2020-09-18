Young (2-4) gave up six runs on eight hits and a walk over 2.2 innings on Thursday, as the Diamondbacks fell to the Angels 7-3.
Making his sixth start of the season, Young lost his third straight and buoyed his season ERA to 5.44. Young's role is liable to change given his struggles of late.
