Young was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

The left-hander surrendered seven runs (four earned) across three frames in his lone appearance since being promoted July 9, and he'll head back to Reno with Taylor Widener recalled to start Tuesday. Young has a 6.26 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 38:20 K:BB over 41.2 innings for Arizona this season.

