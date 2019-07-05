Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Set to start Sunday
Young will start Sunday's game against the Rockies.
The 25-year-old lefty has been quite good in his two big-league appearances so far and the team will reward him with another start in the first-half finale. While Young threw only 26 pitches in relief during his most recent outing, he threw 74 pitches and completed five frames in his debut June 27 and should be available for a similar workload Sunday.
