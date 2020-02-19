Young will start Saturday in the Diamondbacks' Cactus League opener versus the Rockies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old southpaw started 15 games for Arizona during his rookie season in 2019, posting a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 71:27 K:BB across 83.1 innings. With the Diamondbacks' offseason signing of Madison Bumgarner and the return of Luke Weaver from an elbow injury, Young will compete for a back-end spot in a crowded starting rotation this spring and may be more likely to find a long-relief roll in the bullpen or a trip back to the minors coming out of camp.