Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Starting Cactus League opener
Young will start Saturday in the Diamondbacks' Cactus League opener versus the Rockies, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old southpaw started 15 games for Arizona during his rookie season in 2019, posting a 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 71:27 K:BB across 83.1 innings. With the Diamondbacks' offseason signing of Madison Bumgarner and the return of Luke Weaver from an elbow injury, Young will compete for a back-end spot in a crowded starting rotation this spring and may be more likely to find a long-relief roll in the bullpen or a trip back to the minors coming out of camp.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Fires four shutout innings•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: In line for bulk innings Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Knocked around by Cardinals•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: No-decision against Marlins•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Fails to pitch three frames•
-
Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Strikes out 12 in seventh victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...
-
Fantasy baseball 2020: Biggest breakouts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for the outfield position
Making up more than one-third of the entire hitter pool, outfield is the position best equipped...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 2020 guide
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
12-team AL-only Rotisserie auction
Auctions have a way of revealing the scarcities within a player pool, and those scarcities...