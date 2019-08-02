Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Starting Friday
Young will start Friday against the Nationals instead of Saturday as originally scheduled, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.
A reason for the switch has not yet been provided. The decision has minimal fantasy impact, though he does now get to square off against Joe Ross instead of Stephen Strasburg.
