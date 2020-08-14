Young will start Saturday's game against the Padres, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Young has officially replaced Madison Bumgarner (back) in the rotation. The 26-year-old southpaw has a 3.86 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 69 strikeouts in 77 innings as a big-league starter dating back to 2019. If Young pitches well, he could stick in the rotation for the rest of the season, as Robbie Ray, Luke Weaver and Bumgraner all have earned run averages north of 9.00 through four starts.
