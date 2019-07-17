Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Stays undefeated
Young (3-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 9-2 victory over the Rangers, allowing one run on three hits and a walk over 5.1 innings while striking out four.
It was a homecoming of sorts for the southpaw, who pitched for TCU just a few miles away from Globe Life Park during his college days, and Young certainly seemed comfortable -- only Joey Gallo, with a fourth-inning solo shot, was able to solve him. The rookie will take a 0.96 ERA and 13:3 K:BB through 18.2 innings into his next start Sunday, at home against the Brewers.
