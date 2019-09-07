Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Strikes out 12 in seventh victory
Young (7-3) threw eight shutout innings for the win Saturday, allowing just two hits and striking out 12 batters in a 2-0 win over the Reds.
The only two hits Young permitted were infield singles by Jose Iglesias in the fifth inning and Curt Casali in the eighth. The rookie southpaw's 12 strikeouts were his high for the season and he had not lasted more than six innings before this outing. The 25-year-old has now won three of his last four starts, and will carry a 3.38 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP into New York for a matchup with the Mets on Thursday.
