Diamondbacks' Alex Young: Struggles again in loss
Young (4-3) took the loss against the Giants on Thursday, completing five innings and giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out a pair.
Young found himself in hot water early against the Giants, giving up a pair of first-inning runs while allowing the first four hitters to reach base. He settled down to keep San Francisco off the scoreboard in the following three frames but ran into trouble again in the fifth, allowing three runs on an RBI double by Buster Posey and a two-run homer off the bat of Evan Longoria. Young allowed only 10 earned runs in his first 34.2 innings this season but has now surrendered nine in 8.1 frames over his last two starts, both of which have resulted in losses. The 25-year-old will try to get back on track when he hosts the Rockies on Tuesday in his next scheduled start.
