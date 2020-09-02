Young (1-2) allowed four runs (two earned) on six hits and five walks across five innings in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday. He struck out four.

Young was a bit too wild in this appearance. Coupled with an error by Eduardo Escobar in the fifth, it was enough for Young to take his second loss of the year. The 26-year-old left-hander has a 4.50 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 28 strikeouts through 28 innings this season. He's shown better control, walking just one batter in each of his previous three starts. Young will try to regain that form Sunday in San Francisco.