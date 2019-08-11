Young (4-2) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks over 3.1 innings Saturday. He struck out two and took the loss in a 4-0 loss to the Dodgers.

It was Young's shortest start of the year, although the blame doesn't all fall on the 25-year-old's shoulders. The Diamondbacks produced just five baserunners in the contest, and only one of them advanced past first base. Over 38 innings this year, Young has a 3.32 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB ratio. He'll look to get back on track in Thursday's series opener versus the Giants.