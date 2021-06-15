Young will be the starting pitcher for Tuesday's game against the Giants, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Young started 22 games for Arizona across 2019 and 2020 but has shifted to a bullpen role thus far this season, posting a 3.45 ERA and 30:15 K:BB across 28.2 relief innings. He worked three innings (57 pitches) of one-run ball in his latest outing against the A's on June 8, which was his longest appearance of the season so far. With that in mind, the Diamondbacks will likely look to get multiple innings out of the southpaw, though he's unlikely to pitch past the fourth inning Tuesday.