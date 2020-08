Young allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five in a no-decision against the Rockies on Tuesday.

Young made his third start in place of Madison Bumgarner (back) and reached five innings for the first time. The left-hander has a 4.73 ERA over his three starts. With Bumgarner nearing a return, Young could remain in the rotation as a fill-in for Merrill Kelly (shoulder) and is expected to take the mound Sunday at home against San Francisco.