Young (4-1) struck out nine against the Nationals on Friday but was charged with the loss after allowing two runs on three hits and three walks over six innings.

Making just his sixth career start, Young turned on lights-out mode, whiffing a career-high nine batters without allowing any home runs. Despite the solid performance, the southpaw took his first loss of the year after his offense failed to provide any run support in the 3-0 shutout. Young now owns a 2.60 ERA, 0.87 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB and will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Phillies.