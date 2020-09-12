Young (2-3) entered as a bulk-inning reliever and picked up the win Friday against the Mariners. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out one over 5.1 innings in a 4-3 victory.

Young had been in the rotation until Friday's starter, Caleb Smith, was ready to return from the COVID-19 list. Smith was lifted after three innings (40 pitches), suggesting he will be lengthened slowly, which means Young may be paired with Smith for at least another start. He could also get a spot start in a doubleheader.