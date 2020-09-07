Young (1-3) allowed three runs on seven hits across 5.1 innings Sunday, striking out three and taking the loss against the Giants.

The only damage against Young on Sunday came via the long ball; he coughed up a solo shot to Chadwick Tromp in the third inning and a two-run homer to Donovan Solano in the sixth before hitting the showers. The 26-year-old southpaw owns a 4.59 ERA and 31:10 K:BB on the season. Young will face the Mariners at home Saturday.