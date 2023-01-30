Sanchez was outrighted to Triple-A Reno on Jan. 5 after clearing waivers.
Sanchez has spent time in three organizations this offseason after being moved off the 40-man rosters of the Tigers, Pirates and Diamondbacks, but he looks set to stick around in Arizona now that he's gone unclaimed off waivers upon being designated for assignment in late December. The 26-year-old will likely be invited to big-league spring training and could get the chance to compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster if Arizona decides to keep a third catcher behind Gabriel Moreno and Carson Kelly.