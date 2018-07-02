Diamondbacks' Alvin Guzman: Inks $1.85 million deal with D-backs
Guzman agreed to a $1.85 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Monday.
Guzman was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 12 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, while MLB.com ranked him No. 16. In a crop of high-upside 16-year-olds, Guzman still stands out for his loose athleticism and projectable 6-foot-1, 166-pound frame. While some of the prospects who sign at this age eventually outgrow some of their skills, Guzman will grow into his, with plus speed that will play well on the bases and in center field, and a quick bat that should eventually generate over-the-fence power as he matures. The Diamondbacks will work diligently with him on his hitting mechanics. If he is able to max out, he could be a true five-tool player as he also boasts a plus arm in the outfield.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...