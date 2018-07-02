Diamondbacks' Alvin Guzman: Inks $1.85 million deal with D-backs

Guzman agreed to a $1.85 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Monday.

Guzman was ranked by Baseball America as the No. 12 prospect in this year's July 2 international signing class, while MLB.com ranked him No. 16. In a crop of high-upside 16-year-olds, Guzman still stands out for his loose athleticism and projectable 6-foot-1, 166-pound frame. While some of the prospects who sign at this age eventually outgrow some of their skills, Guzman will grow into his, with plus speed that will play well on the bases and in center field, and a quick bat that should eventually generate over-the-fence power as he matures. The Diamondbacks will work diligently with him on his hitting mechanics. If he is able to max out, he could be a true five-tool player as he also boasts a plus arm in the outfield.