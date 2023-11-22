Chaparro agreed to a deal with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Chaparro was one of the more coveted minor-league free agents on the market this winter, having put up 25 home runs and 89 RBI across 137 games this past season with the Triple-A affiliate of the Yankees. He registered a .963 OPS with 19 homers over 64 games at Double-A Somerset in 2022. The 24-year-old corner infielder could get his first taste of MLB action next season in Arizona, though the Diamondbacks' recent acquisition of Eugenio Suarez clouds that path a bit.