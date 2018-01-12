Chafin agreed to a one-year, $1.195 million deal with the Diamondbacks on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

This is the 27-year-old reliever's first offseason as an arbitration-eligible player. The southpaw logged a 3.51 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 51.1 innings last season, and figures to be used in a setup capacity this year.