Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Blows third save chance
Chafin allowed a homer to the only batter he faced Sunday, blowing a save in the loss to the Dodgers.
Chafin was called on to record a two-out save but promptly allowed a game-tying shot to Cody Bellinger before getting yanked. The 29-year-old lefty is 0-for-3 in save chances this season with a 4.07 ERA.
