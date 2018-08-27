Chafin was credited with his 13th hold of the season after retiring the lone batter he faced in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Mariners.

Chafin was the first reliever summoned from the bullpen after starter Zack Greinke exited with two outs and two runners on in the top of the seventh inning. As per usual, Chafin aced the lefty-on-lefty matchup with Robinson Cano, inducing an inning-ending groundout in five pitches to end the Seattle threat. Chafin owns a 2.13 ERA and 9.4 K/9 for the season, but the impact of that production has been limited due to his low innings count, as he's frequently been called upon to face only one or two hitters over his 61 appearances.