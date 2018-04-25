Chafin retired only one of the three batters he faced Tuesday but picked up his third hold of the season in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 triumph over the Phillies.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo summoned Chafin from the bullpen with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the sixth inning and the lefty-hitting Odubel Herrera at the dish. Chafin proceeded to hit Herrera with a pitch, then gave up a run-scoring single to Cesar Hernandez before striking out Carlos Santana to end the threat. Chafin was credited with the hold since he exited with the Diamondbacks still maintaining a one-run lead, but his shaky showing probably won't embolden Lovullo to use the southpaw against opposite-handed hitters if he can help it. Even after allowing Herrera to reach base, Chafin is still holding lefty hitters to a .154/.267/.154 line for the season, so the 27-year-old isn't in any danger of losing his role as the team's designated LOOGY.