Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Credited with third hold Tuesday
Chafin retired only one of the three batters he faced Tuesday but picked up his third hold of the season in the Diamondbacks' 8-4 triumph over the Phillies.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo summoned Chafin from the bullpen with two outs and a runner on first base in the bottom of the sixth inning and the lefty-hitting Odubel Herrera at the dish. Chafin proceeded to hit Herrera with a pitch, then gave up a run-scoring single to Cesar Hernandez before striking out Carlos Santana to end the threat. Chafin was credited with the hold since he exited with the Diamondbacks still maintaining a one-run lead, but his shaky showing probably won't embolden Lovullo to use the southpaw against opposite-handed hitters if he can help it. Even after allowing Herrera to reach base, Chafin is still holding lefty hitters to a .154/.267/.154 line for the season, so the 27-year-old isn't in any danger of losing his role as the team's designated LOOGY.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Lets in run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Slow start to spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Avoids arbitration with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Being used on situational basis•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Notches 16th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Tosses scoreless inning•
-
Waivers: Giant power, upside arms
Heath Cummings highlights a pair of Giants who are crushing the ball right now.
-
Ready for Acuna?
Top prospect Ronald Acuna is getting the call for the Braves, and his Fantasy owners will soon...
-
Twelve legit hitter breakouts
So the hitter who's carrying you isn't the one you expected to carry you, and you're worried...
-
Podcast: Surprising stats, starts
As we approach the end of the first month of baseball, we’ll highlight the unexpected stats...
-
Waivers: Let's chase upside
It's all about upside on the waiver wire, so let's look for some.
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...