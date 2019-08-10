Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Earns win in relief
Chafin (2-2) earned the win Friday after holding the Dodgers scoreless with a strikeout over 1.2 innings.
Chafin came into a 2-2 game in the ninth inning with one out and retired all five batters with ease. Meanwhile, Carson Kelly hit a go-ahead home run in the 11th to gift Chafin and the Diamondbacks with the win. Through 56 appearances, Chafin owns a 4.28 ERA and 1.23 WHIP.
