Chafin (2-1) was the losing pitcher in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Miami. He allowed one run on one hit while striking out two over one-plus innings.

Chafin was brought into a non-save situation in the eighth inning -- perhaps because the left-hander last pitched Saturday -- and had a clean inning before giving up a leadoff double in the ninth. That runner eventually came around to score. It was the second straight outing that resulted in an adverse result. The last time out, Chafin allowed four hits and three runs in a blown save.