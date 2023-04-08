Chafin struck out two over 0.2 innings of work to pick up a save against the Dodgers on Friday. He walked one.
Chafin walked Freddie Freeman after coming into the game with one out, but he was able to strike out J.D. Martinez and Max Muncy swinging to procure the save. The left-hander now has two saves on the season while not allowing an earned run in four appearances.
