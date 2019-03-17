Chafin struck out one over a scoreless inning Saturday against the Cubs.

Chafin is expected to serve a back end role in the bullpen, along with Greg Holland, Yoshihisa Hirano and Archie Bradley. The first three members of that group pitched Saturday and threw the ball well; Chafin, Holland and Hirano combined for three scoreless innings. Those are the kinds of things a manager looks for as the team gears up for the regular season.

