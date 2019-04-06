Chafin retired the lone batter he faced in Friday's 15-8 win over the Red Sox.

Chafin was called on at the most critical juncture and got the left-handed hitting Rafael Devers in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Facing one or two lefties has become Chafin's role, and he filled it nicely, as he gave Devers nothing to hit and induced a meekly hit groundball back to the mound. It may be a stretch to call any moment in a 15-8 game a high-leverage spot, but one poorly located pitch would have cut the Diamondbacks lead to two while giving Boston momentum. Instead, the left-handed Chafin got the one batter he needed to, called it a night, and the Diamondbacks tacked on another eight runs before it was over.

