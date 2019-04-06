Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Gets one big out
Chafin retired the lone batter he faced in Friday's 15-8 win over the Red Sox.
Chafin was called on at the most critical juncture and got the left-handed hitting Rafael Devers in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Facing one or two lefties has become Chafin's role, and he filled it nicely, as he gave Devers nothing to hit and induced a meekly hit groundball back to the mound. It may be a stretch to call any moment in a 15-8 game a high-leverage spot, but one poorly located pitch would have cut the Diamondbacks lead to two while giving Boston momentum. Instead, the left-handed Chafin got the one batter he needed to, called it a night, and the Diamondbacks tacked on another eight runs before it was over.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Fires clean inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Inks deal with Arizona•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Struggling to find strike zone•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Claims 13th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Back from paternity leave•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Lands on paternity list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...
-
Waivers: How perfect is Max Fried?
Max Fried and Spencer Turnbull top the day's pitching standouts while the Braves' closer picture...