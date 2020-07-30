Chafin (0-1) was credited with the loss to the Rangers on Wednesday when he gave up three runs on two hits and a walk without retiring a batter.
After racking up two holds in his first three appearances, the left-handed Chafin was brought in to protect another lead with dangerous lefties due up. However, he walked the first batter, Rougned Odor, then served up a game-tying home run to Joey Gallo. Under new rules, the reliever had to stay in the game to face a third batter, and Chafin gave up a double to Todd Frazier, who later came around to score.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Impacted by rule change•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Avoids arbitration with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Blows third save chance•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Earns win in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Hurls scoreless inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Gets one big out•