Chafin (0-1) was credited with the loss to the Rangers on Wednesday when he gave up three runs on two hits and a walk without retiring a batter.

After racking up two holds in his first three appearances, the left-handed Chafin was brought in to protect another lead with dangerous lefties due up. However, he walked the first batter, Rougned Odor, then served up a game-tying home run to Joey Gallo. Under new rules, the reliever had to stay in the game to face a third batter, and Chafin gave up a double to Todd Frazier, who later came around to score.