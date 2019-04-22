Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Hurls scoreless inning
Chafin walked one and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs.
Chafin has not allowed a run over his last five outings, a stretch that includes two holds. He's mostly a lefty specialist and often throws less than an inning, which makes it difficult to find a role for him in a fantasy lineup.
