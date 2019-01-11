Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Inks deal with Arizona
Chafin signed a one-year, $1.945 million contract with the Diamondbacks on Friday to avoid arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Chafin had a good year out of the bullpen for the Diamonbacks in 2018, posting a 3.10 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 9.7 K/9 across 49.1 innings. The 28-year-old's 2.65 FIP also suggests some room for improvement as should once again serve as a situational left-hander for Arizona.
