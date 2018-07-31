Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Lands on paternity list
Chafin was placed on the paternity list Tuesday.
He must miss one game and may not miss more than three games, so he will return to the Diamondbacks' bullpen later this week. Silvino Bracho was recalled from Triple-A to take his spot in the bullpen.
