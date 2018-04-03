Chafin allowed a run on two hits and struck out a batter over an inning of relief in Monday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings.

Chafin induced two groundouts to begin the seventh inning but put the Diamondbacks in a two-run hole after allowing a double to Yasmani Grandal and RBI single to Cody Bellinger. The lefty was hardly the only member of the bullpen to experience some hiccups Monday, as three other Arizona relievers (Yoshihisa Hirano, T.J. McFarland and Fernando Salas) conceded runs. The poor outing won't make manager Torey Lovullo reluctant to call upon Chafin in the middle innings.