Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Lets in run in relief
Chafin allowed a run on two hits and struck out a batter over an inning of relief in Monday's 8-7 win over the Dodgers in 15 innings.
Chafin induced two groundouts to begin the seventh inning but put the Diamondbacks in a two-run hole after allowing a double to Yasmani Grandal and RBI single to Cody Bellinger. The lefty was hardly the only member of the bullpen to experience some hiccups Monday, as three other Arizona relievers (Yoshihisa Hirano, T.J. McFarland and Fernando Salas) conceded runs. The poor outing won't make manager Torey Lovullo reluctant to call upon Chafin in the middle innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Slow start to spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Avoids arbitration with D-backs•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Being used on situational basis•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Notches 16th hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Tosses scoreless inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Serves up two homers Tuesday•
-
Waivers: Mahle, Lopez show upside
Looking for some young pitchers with upside to add? Chris Towers has some targets to add on...
-
Top opening weekend surprises
What happened to the playing time of Ian Happ and Ryan McMahon? What about Kenley Jansen's...
-
Ohtani lives up to the hype
He had a rough spring, but Shohei Ohtani showed why he was worth getting excited about in his...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Waiver Wire: Early SP help
Heath Cummings looks at the first weekend of baseball and offers his waiver wire advice.