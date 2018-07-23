Chafin retired two of the three batters he faced in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.

Chafin allowed a leadoff single to Charlie Blackmon in the top of the ninth inning, then induced a double-play ball before giving way to Silvino Bracho, who got Nolan Arenado to ground out to end the game. Manager Torey Lovullo typically limits Chafin's usage to lefty-on-lefty matchups, which has helped the 28-year-old attain a bullpen-best 1.51 ERA this season.