Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Lowers ERA to 1.51
Chafin retired two of the three batters he faced in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Rockies.
Chafin allowed a leadoff single to Charlie Blackmon in the top of the ninth inning, then induced a double-play ball before giving way to Silvino Bracho, who got Nolan Arenado to ground out to end the game. Manager Torey Lovullo typically limits Chafin's usage to lefty-on-lefty matchups, which has helped the 28-year-old attain a bullpen-best 1.51 ERA this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Notches pair of strikeouts•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Records season-high four outs•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Works scoreless eighth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Pitches clean inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Credited with third hold Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Lets in run in relief•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...
-
Waiver adds for the stretch run
Heath Cummings gives you five players to add for the stretch run of the Fantasy Baseball s...