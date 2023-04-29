Arizona manager Torey Lovullo refrained from calling Chafin the team's closer Friday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Despite the continued use of Chafin in save situations, Lovullo would only go as far as saying the reliever was "maybe" his top option. The manager said he might pivot away from Chafin if a situation dictates it. "I don't have a problem running him out there right-left-right," Lovullo said. "But if it's a wall of righties and it's a good matchup for a right-handed pitcher, I would probably go in a different direction." Chafin has converted four of five opportunities so far.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Notches fourth save•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Blows save but wins•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Rocked for first time•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Strikes out two in third save•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Picks up second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Fans two in ninth inning•