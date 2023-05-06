Chafin picked up the save in Friday's 3-1 victory over Washington. He struck out two over a perfect inning.
Chafin has now tossed scoreless outings in 12 of his 13 appearances this year. The southpaw sports a 1.03 WHIP on the season, and is averaging nearly two strikeouts per inning (21 K's over 12.2 innings). The 32-year-old is a more than serviceable closer option for fantasy managers.
