Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Notches pair of strikeouts
Chafin struck out both of the hitters he faced in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings.
Chafin has yielded runs in just three of his last 31 appearances, producing a 1.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 over that stretch. The top lefty in the Arizona bullpen, Chafin is at his best against same-handed hitters, but he's been doing a credible job of limiting the damage versus right-handed bats as well. Over 58 at-bats this season, the southpaw has limited right-handed hitters to a .190/.284/.293 slash line.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Records season-high four outs•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Works scoreless eighth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Pitches clean inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Credited with third hold Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Lets in run in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Slow start to spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
With so many teams playing eight games this week, where else are you going to look for sleepers?...
-
Week 16 two-start pitcher rankings
A busy Week 16 (July 9-15) means a high number of two-start options. Scott White ranks them...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Pham falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Tucker a call-up to get excited about
The Astros have finally called up top prospect Kyle Tucker, and Scott White says it's a move...
-
Podcast: Player adds for Week 16
We’ll tell you the hitters and pitchers to add to get you set for a win in Fantasy Week 16...