Chafin struck out both of the hitters he faced in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Padres in 16 innings.

Chafin has yielded runs in just three of his last 31 appearances, producing a 1.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 9.3 K/9 over that stretch. The top lefty in the Arizona bullpen, Chafin is at his best against same-handed hitters, but he's been doing a credible job of limiting the damage versus right-handed bats as well. Over 58 at-bats this season, the southpaw has limited right-handed hitters to a .190/.284/.293 slash line.