Chafin was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left finger sprain.
Chafin has surrendered six runs on nine hits through 6.2 innings this season, though it's unclear how long he's been battling the finger injury. Matt Grace had his contract selected from the alternate training site in a corresponding move.
