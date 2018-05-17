Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Pitches clean inning
Chafin struck out a batter in a perfect ninth inning during Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Brewers.
With the outcome already decided heading into the late innings, Diamondbacks manager elected to rest the club's top three relievers (Archie Bradley, Brad Boxberger and Yoshihisa Hirano), leaving mop-up work available for Chafin. Chafin was able to retire the side in just seven pitches and has now put together nine scoreless appearances in a row. It's worth noting, however, that Chafin recorded two or fewer outs in five of those outings, as the southpaw is often summoned just for lefty-on-lefty work.
