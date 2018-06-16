Chafin retired all four batters he faced in Friday's 7-3 win over the Mets.

It was the longest outing of the season for the southpaw, who was given more of a leash in relief than usual with left-handers Michael Conforto and Brandon Nimmo making up half of the hitters he faced. Chafin has yielded just two runs over his last 22 appearances spanning 15 innings, trimming his season ERA to 1.82 in the process.