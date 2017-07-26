Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Serves up two homers Tuesday
Chafin gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over an inning of relief in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Braves.
The game was tied at 2-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, but the Braves broke it open against J.J. Hoover and Chafin, who combined to give up three home runs. The last two blasts were back-to-back solo shots given up by Chafin, who hadn't allowed a home run prior to that since his first appearance of the season. It's only the third time in his last 23 outings that Chafin has conceded a run, so despite the poor showing Tuesday, he'll remain locked into a seventh- or eighth-inning role for the Diamondbacks in most contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Walks two batters Thursday•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Retires two batters in eighth inning•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Closes out eighth inning Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Picks up win in relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Retires three batters Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Tosses scoreless ninth inning•
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...