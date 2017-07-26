Chafin gave up two runs on two hits and two walks over an inning of relief in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Braves.

The game was tied at 2-2 entering the top of the seventh inning, but the Braves broke it open against J.J. Hoover and Chafin, who combined to give up three home runs. The last two blasts were back-to-back solo shots given up by Chafin, who hadn't allowed a home run prior to that since his first appearance of the season. It's only the third time in his last 23 outings that Chafin has conceded a run, so despite the poor showing Tuesday, he'll remain locked into a seventh- or eighth-inning role for the Diamondbacks in most contests.