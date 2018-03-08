Chafin has conceded four runs on one hit and three walks over 3.2 innings across four Cactus League appearances this spring.

The Diamondbacks are staging an open competition for the closer's role in spring training, but Chafin, who contributed a 3.51 ERA, 17 holds and 61:21 K:BB in 51.1 innings last season, isn't included in the competition. Like many lefties, Chafin does his best work against same-handed hitters, but his career marks against right-handed batters leaves more to be desired. Unless Chafin takes a major step forward in his ability to put away righties, it's hard to envision him seeing much more than situational work in the middle or later innings.