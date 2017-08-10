Chafin worked around a hit and two walks to turn in a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Chafin is beginning to show some cracks in his armor over his last handful of appearances, surrendering four runs on eight hits and six walks in 6.1 innings. The right-hander still maintains a strong 2.52 ERA and career-best 2.9 K/BB mark for the season, however, so he should continue to stick around in a key setup role ahead of closer Fernando Rodney.