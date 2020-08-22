Chafin will wear a splint on his left index finger for the next week, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
The plan calls for the Diamondbacks to remove the split at the end of next week and get a better sense of the finger and what the next steps will be. The left-handed Chafin has allowed six runs on nine hits in 6.2 innings with four walks while striking out 10.
