Diamondbacks' Andrew Chafin: Works scoreless eighth inning
Chafin worked around a base hit to deliver a scoreless eighth inning in the Diamondbacks' 7-4 loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
Chafin hasn't yielded an earned run in 14 of his last 15 appearances, dropping his season ERA to 1.89 in the process. The southpaw historically does his best work against same-handed hitters, but he's actually been more dependable against righties this season, holding them to a .158/.273/.216 batting line across 44 plate appearances.
