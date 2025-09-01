Hoffmann hasn't pitched since being optioned to Triple-A Reno, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Hoffmann has been dealing with fatigue and therefore hasn't made an appearance with Reno quite yet. His break from action has been a concerted effort by the organization, and he is expected to return to the mound in the near future. Hoffmann has posted a 6.55 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over 11 innings in 10 appearances with the Royals and Diamondbacks this season.