The Diamondbacks have selected Pintar with the 138th overall pick in the 2022 first-year player draft.

Pintar didn't play for BYU this spring after he underwent shoulder surgery in March, so he's unlikely to make his professional debut until 2023 if he signs with Arizona. The procedure could also force Pintar to move off shortstop and start his career as a second baseman, but a move down the positional spectrum shouldn't provide too much of a downgrade for his long-term outlook. He was one of the West Coast Conference's top players in 2021, taking home the league's Freshman of the Year honors after hitting .333 with nine home runs.