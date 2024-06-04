Saalfrank has been suspended one year for violating Major League Baseball's gambling policy, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal reports.

MLB's investigation revealed that Saalfrank made a total of 29 baseball bets -- including 28 on MLB games -- while he was on a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks. He did not appear in any of the games on which he bet and MLB has determined the outcomes of the contests were not compromised in any way. Saalfrank is currently on the roster of the Diamondbacks' Triple-A Reno affiliate.